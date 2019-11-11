|
|
Gruenwald, Caroline
Caroline Briggs Gruenwald, 89, of Palm Beach Gardens, died peacefully at home surrounded by love, on November 7, 2019. Caroline was born on September 12, 1930 in Cocoa, Florida to parents Carrie Mae (née Roberts) and Wynfred Roscoe Briggs. Caroline married Richard Max Gruenwald in 1951.
Caroline graduated from St. Lucie County High School in Fort Pierce, attended Florida State University graduating with a Textile degree. She graduated from Florida Atlantic University in 1969 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and in 1974 with a master's degree in Education.
Caroline played piano at First Presbyterian Church of North Palm Beach. She was an elementary school teacher and taught for 13 years at Allamanda Elementary in North Palm Beach and six years at Meadow Park Elementary. Caroline was an avid gardener and reader. She opened a fabric store, Material Things, in 1982 and was an accomplished seamstress. Caroline was an active and dedicated member of Daughters of the American Revolution, and after retiring she enjoyed volunteering at the John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.
Caroline is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Max Gruenwald, of 54 years, her parents Carrie Mae and Wynfred Roscoe Briggs, her brother Robert Briggs, sister-in-law Dolly Briggs, and nephew Edward Briggs. Caroline is survived by her four children, Steven Briggs Gruenwald, Sharon Gruenwald, Laura Gruenwald (Jeff) Bender, Janice Gruenwald (David) Aponte; her much-loved seven grandchildren, Jessica Pauline Scotten, Angeline Michelle Scotten, Katherine Elyse Scotten, Coleman Lee Bender, Clayton Daniel Bender, Jeremy Richard Aponte, Jason David Aponte; her brother Dr. James O. Briggs, her nieces Nancy (Dan) Zehler, and Dianne (George) Goshorn.
A private service will be held at Royal Palm Funeral Home & Royal Palm Memorial Gardens. The family will receive guests at the house between 2:00PM to 5:00PM Tuesday, November 12. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions can be made in Caroline's name to Daughters of the American Revolution - checks should be made out to Seminole Chapter, NSDAR and mailed to PO Box 14517, North Palm Beach, FL 33408-0517.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019