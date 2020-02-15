|
|
Duncan, Carolyn
Carolyn Callaway Duncan was born on February 12, 1931, and passed February 10, 2020. She was born in Rome, GA, and moved to West Palm Beach at the age of 6. She grew up in West Palm Beach where she graduated from Palm Beach High School in 1949. Carolyn attended North Georgia College in Dahlonega, GA, where she earned many honors, including being named Miss North Georgia College and Valedictorian of her graduating class of 1953.
Carolyn is survived by her two sons Jody and Drew and Jody's husband, Nikos, whom Carolyn always referred to as her third son. She is also survived by her brother Bob Callaway and his wife Linda, whom she considered her sister, her stepbrother Joe Price, brother-in-law Dan Duncan, and sister-in-law Sue Callaway and many loving nieces and nephews.
Carolyn lived a long and wonderful life in Palm Beach Gardens for the last 43 years. She loved to travel to Europe and visit her boys Jody and Niko at the Piano Bar in Mykonos, Greece with her best friend Pat Armilotti.
Carolyn will be missed by all who knew her, and her boys know that she was the most incredible mother anyone could ever hope for.
There will be no service per Carolyn's request. Online condolences may be made at (howard-quattlebaum.com).
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations in Carolyn's name to Trustbridge Hospice, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020