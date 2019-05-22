|
|
STEVENS, Carolyn J. Carolyn J. Stevens, age 80, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Carolyn was born May 21, 1938 in Waterbury, CT. She was proud to be on the Board of Directors for Gold Coast Federal Credit Union. Carolyn is survived by: brother, Charles; nephew and caregiver, Shelby A. Stevens and several more nieces and nephews who will all miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her sister, Charlene in December 2018. A visitation for Carolyn will be held Saturday, May 25 from 1:00PM to 2:00PM at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461, followed by a funeral service at 2:00PM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at (www.dorsey-smithmemorygardens.com) for Carolyn's family.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 22, 2019