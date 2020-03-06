|
|
Welsh, Carolyn Jean
Jean, age 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 1, 2020. She was born in West Palm Beach, FL on March 26, 1936 to Jeslyn Carrie Moore and James Jefferson Corbett. Jean was the widow of Keith E. Welsh, Sr. and is survived by their son Keith E. Welsh, Jr. of Lake Worth, sisters Janet I. Strickland, Jerri L. Estabrook of North Palm Beach, and brother James H. Corbett with his wife Lynne of Cross Creek, FL. She leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins mostly living in Florida. She was loved by many co-workers as the payroll clerk at the RCA Plant and lastly as the bookkeeper at Marlin P. Jones & Associates. All County Funeral Home, Lake Worth is caring for her remains. "1st John 4:8 God is love"
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020