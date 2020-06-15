Milita, Carolyn Louise Maxson

Carolyn Louise Maxson Milita was called home with Jesus on June 8, 2020. Carolyn was born in Pahokee, a fourth generation Floridian, to Leonard and Bertie Maxson. She attended Pahokee High School and Palm Beach Community College. A lifelong resident of Canal Point, Carolyn served in the Glades health care community for over 40 years, working at both Everglades Regional Medical Center and Glades General Hospital. Her favorite place in the world was her butterfly garden in her own backyard, where she worked tirelessly to rescue monarch butterflies. She worked to restore the monarch's habitat in South Florida. Carolyn also fought for over 30 years with Trigeminal Neuralgia, a crippling facial pain, and helped to raise local awareness of this rare and debilitating disease.

She is survived by her husband, M. Dale Milita; daughters, Kerri, Stephenie, & Edie; grandchildren, Alexandria, Andrew, and Maxson; and brother, William Maxson.

Due to restrictions in place, a small church service is planned with family, a Celebration of Life is planned near the end of the year.

In lieu of flowers/gifts they are requesting donations in honor of Carolyn to go to:

The Facial Pain Association (FPA), 4600 SW 34th Street, #141592, Gainesville, FL 32614

Or

Canal Point United Methodist Church

100 2nd St, Canal Point, FL 33438

Or

First United Methodist Church of Pahokee

491 E. Main Street, Pahokee, FL 33476



