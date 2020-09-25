Lowe, Carolyn

Carolyn Lowe passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. She was born July 12, 1938 to Lillian and Charles Reid in Rome, GA and graduated from Decatur High School in 1956.

Carolyn met her husband Keith (who lived in the Bahamas) as a pen pal and after several years of communication they were finally able to meet in person in Atlanta. After two years of long distance correspondence and visits, they married in March of 1958 in Nassau and began their life together.

While in Nassau, Carolyn worked for many years at Outboard Marine Company and the Bank of Boston until the family moved to Florida in 1978. Once settled in Palm Beach Gardens, Carolyn's first and only job was on Palm Beach where she was the Administrative and Personal Assistant to J. Pepe Fanjul, Vice Chairman, President and COO (Chief Operating Officer) of Florida Crystals for over 35 years until her retirement in 2014.

Carolyn had a natural green thumb and loved tending to her orchid garden daily. She was a member of the Wellington Garden Club and any plant she touched would blossom with her care.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 62 years Keith, sons Mitchell (Kelli) Lowe and Scott (Rita) Lowe, grandchildren Nicolas and Olivia, sister Helen (David) Webster, sister-in-law Jan Graham, lifelong friend Ellen King and a host of other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at a future date where family and friends can be together to celebrate Carolyn's life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Compassionate Pug Rescue, P.O. Box 630626 Miami, FL 33163.



