STORK, Carolyn S. Carolyn S. Stork, 75, of Tequesta, passed away on June 5, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Fritz P. Stork, Sr., her three sons and two grandchildren. Born in Spartanburg, SC, Carolyn was the daughter of James and Evelyn Skinner. She was a registered nurse, a homemaker and a life-long artist. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30AM, Wednesday, June 12, at Riverside Memorial Park in Tequesta. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 9, 2019