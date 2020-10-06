Caryn Skinner McAnlis
A loving wife to Scott McAnlis, and beloved mother to Ali (Seamus Murphy) and Austin, Caryn Skinner McAnlis went to be with the heavenly Father on October 4, 2020. Caryn was 58 years old and resided in Jupiter, Florida with the love of her life, her husband of almost 36 years. Her deep faith in Jesus Christ gave her the strength to battle head and neck cancer for over 10 years. She fought this journey with an abundance of courage and grace.
Caryn was born in California at St. Edwards Air Force Base on May 27, 1962. She graduated from Palm Beach Gardens High School, Class of 1980 and went on to receive a Nursing Degree from Palm Beach State College. Caryn spent the next 38 years caring for patients and providing executive leadership in the health care industry. Most recently she served as the Director of Compliance for Prospira Pain Care.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ivan and Bobbye Dean Skinner. The youngest of two siblings, Caryn leaves her brothers Phil and Kirk. Her memory will be forever a blessing to her extended family and friends who adore her.
In light of COVID, the family plans to hold a private memorial service, and sends their deepest gratitude for the love, support and prayers received by so many.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Head and Neck Cancer Center at MD Anderson Cancer Center at
(gifts.mdanderson.org
).