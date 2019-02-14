Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cassandra PERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cassandra Jefferson PERRY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cassandra Jefferson PERRY Obituary
PERRY, Cassandra Jefferson Cassandra Jefferson Perry formerly of West Palm Beach, Florida passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia after an extended illness. "Cassie" was the daughter of the late George and Priscilla Jefferson and sister to Charlotte Jefferson Frederick, Ralph Harold Jefferson and C. Thomas Jefferson "Candy Man", who all have preceded her in death. John Henry Jefferson, her surviving sibling, resides in Royal Palm Beach, Florida. Cassie is also survived by her children, Ronald Jerard Perry and Carmen Perry Allyson (Malike), and their children and grandchildren all of Atlanta, Georgia. In addition, she is also survived by many other family members, Church family, friends, classmates and neighbors. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Carl M. Williams Funeral Home, 492 Larkin Street, Atlanta, Georgia - 30313
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.