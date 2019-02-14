|
PERRY, Cassandra Jefferson Cassandra Jefferson Perry formerly of West Palm Beach, Florida passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia after an extended illness. "Cassie" was the daughter of the late George and Priscilla Jefferson and sister to Charlotte Jefferson Frederick, Ralph Harold Jefferson and C. Thomas Jefferson "Candy Man", who all have preceded her in death. John Henry Jefferson, her surviving sibling, resides in Royal Palm Beach, Florida. Cassie is also survived by her children, Ronald Jerard Perry and Carmen Perry Allyson (Malike), and their children and grandchildren all of Atlanta, Georgia. In addition, she is also survived by many other family members, Church family, friends, classmates and neighbors. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Carl M. Williams Funeral Home, 492 Larkin Street, Atlanta, Georgia - 30313
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 14, 2019