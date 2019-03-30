TRAEGER, Catherine Clare Catherine "Katie" Clare Traeger, 82, of North Palm Beach, FL and Elgin, IL, passed away in her home surrounded by loved ones, on March 24, 2019 in North Palm Beach, FL. She was born on January 15, 1937 in Cleveland, OH, and was the daughter of Dr. Edward and Catherine (née Walsh) Keefe. Catherine was raised in Cleveland and graduated from Marygrove College with a Baccalaureate degree in Education. Catherine was a member of the Board of Directors at Merchants and Manufacturers Bank in Joliet, IL. Katie was a long-time member of Elgin Country Club, Lost Tree Club of North Palm Beach, FL, St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Elgin and St. Patrick Catholic Church in Jupiter, FL. She was devoted to her family, golf, social life, bridge and chocolate chip cookies. She will be greatly missed by all. Survivors include her five children: Thomas (Kristina) O'Brien, Timothy (Alexis) O'Brien, Ann (Michael) Costello, Patricia O'Brien and Colleen Welles; a stepson: Peter (Linda) Traeger; nine grandchildren: Maggie, Michael, Tyler, John, Catherine, Christian, Gillian, Samantha and Bradley; three great-grandchildren; her siblings: Sheila Keefe, Mary (Bob) Kushman and Stephen (Pam) Keefe, along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband: John "Jack" Traeger in 2014; her parents and siblings Dr. John Keefe, Edward Mike Keefe and James Keefe as well as step children Steven and Julie Traeger. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 3:00PM to 7:00PM at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, IL. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:30AM at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Elgin, IL with a visitation from 9:30AM until the Mass. Interment will immediately follow at Bluff City Cemetery, Elgin, IL. Memorials may be made to Lost Tree Charitable Foundation, North Palm Beach, FL and the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Lilburn, GA. For information, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary