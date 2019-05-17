MURPHY, Catherine Rita Catherine Rita "Sis" Maguire Murphy, aged 101, went to heaven on May 13, 2019 after a blessed life. She was a Dame of the Orders of Malta and the Holy Sepulchre, a Lady of Charity, an accomplished artist, a self-taught gemologist and interior designer, as well as a wonderful hostess. Sis was a native New Yorker, baptized at St. Patrick's Cathedral, and the youngest of seven children. Both her parents came to the United States from Ireland. Sis graduated from Cathedral High School and Grace Institute (business school), then worked at Bloomingdale's before her marriage and career as a fulltime wife and mother. Her loving husband, Thomas Aquinas Murphy, retired in 1980 as Chairman & CEO of the General Motors Corporation; he died in 2006 at age 90. With her beloved husband, Sis travelled to six continents and, at various times, lived in New York City, Bloomfield Hills (Michigan), Boynton Beach (Florida), and Greensboro (North Carolina). Both Sis and Tom were patrons of the arts, education, health organizations, and were active supporters of numerous Catholic institutions. Sis is survived by three children, eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. May God hold her in the palm of His hand. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church, 840 George Bush Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33483. Burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Woodside, NY. Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 17, 2019