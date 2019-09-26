Home

Palm Beach National Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
10055 Heritage Farms Road
Lake Worth, FL 33449
(561) 967-1200
Cathy Harvey Obituary
Harvey, Cathy
Cathy Goslin Harvey passed away September 23, 2019 from Alzheimer's diease.
Born on May 29, 1943 in Miami, FL to the loving parents of Tom and Kay Goslin. Survived by her husband Chuck Harvey of 54 years of marriage, her son Michael Harvey and daughter Beth McDonald. She leaves her daughter-in-law Krista Harvey and grandson Frankie along with son-in-law Joe McDonald and grandsons Nicholas and Ryan McDonald. She also left behind her two good brothers and their families Tom and Rick Goslin.
She was Valedictorian of Hialeah High School. She attended the University of Miami with a full scholastic scholarship where she received her RN Degree. She loved caring for other people and family as a mom and RN. She has been blessed with all of her friends who are like family. She volunteered to take part in the Alzheimer's clinical research studies to help fight this dreaded disease. Still caring for others to the very end!
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
