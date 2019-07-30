|
Nelson, Cecil
Cecil Nelson, age 75, of West Palm Beach, Florida peacefully went home to be with the Lord on July 24, 2019 at 9:45PM. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends during the last days of his life. Cecil is survived by his wife of 43 years, Vinetta Nelson, five daughters: Janice Nelson, Linneth Nelson, Patrice Nelson, Shantell Nelson and Nickesha Nelson; one son, Brian Nelson and one stepson, Devon James; 11 grandchildren. Cecil, we will sorely miss you! Rest! Until we meet again!
Viewing: Thursday, August 1, 2019 - 5PM-7PM.
Funeral Service: Friday, August 2, 2019 10AM at Ephesus Seventh Day Adventist Church 1400 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 30 to July 31, 2019