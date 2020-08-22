Sole, Celia

Celia Sole, 93, of Delray Beach, FL passed away on Tuesday August 11, 2020.

Born in 1927 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Ingegno and Yolanda Manzella. She was the proud Mother of John D. Sole, Linda Faul (Bruce), Deborah Sole, Claudia Deere (Don) and Mia Sole (Jeff). Grandmother of Cristina, Don T., Lauren, Maxim, Teddy, Melissa and the late Olivia Sole.

Celia was a longtime resident of Old Brookville, Long Island until she and her late husband, John L. Sole, retired to Florida. After graduating from High School, Celia studied Italian opera and popular music. She was an avid golf player and passionate collector of antiques. She was married in 1947 at Queen of All Saints R.C. Church in New York and later a member of St. John's of Lattingtown, L.I., N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Brain Tumor Society 55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458 or St. John's of Lattingtown Church 325 Lattingtown Road, Locust Valley, N.Y. 11560



