Parenteau, Jr., Charles A.
Charles A. Parenteau, Jr., 72, of Boca Raton, passed peacefully on July 11, 2019. Charlie was retired after a long and distinguished career at the IRS. Pre-deceased by his mother Claire Gendron Parenteau, father Charles A. Parenteau, Sr., sister Claire Marie Parenteau. Funeral Mass at 10:00AM, Friday, July 19 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Boca Raton. Burial Service follows at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery in Miami. Friends will be received after the burial at Charlie's home in Boca Raton. For information call 305-519-4519. Online Babione West Boca's obituary page for Charles A. Parenteau, Jr. Arrangements by Babione Funeral Home, Boca Raton, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 18 to July 19, 2019