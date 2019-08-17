Home

Charles Van Tassell, 94, of Stuart, passed away on August 7, 2019. He was a long-time resident of Lake Worth. Charlie was born January 11, 1925 in Meriden, CT to Charles and Ruth (Church) Van Tassell. He will be missed by his wife Nancy and her daughter Debbie Veitch of Stuart, his daughter Charlene (Van Tassell) Dean, son-in-law Michael Dean of Fredrick, MD, grandchildren Stephen and his wife Anne (Proffitt) Dean, Jeffrey Dean, and Laura Dean, and his great-granddaughters Katherine and Elizabeth Dean. Charlie is also survived by Charles R. Van Tassell, Cheryl (Van Tassell) Peete, and Gary C. Van Tassell all of Connecticut. He was predeceased by his sister Eunice (Van Tassell) (Benyi) Fritz, two nieces, Donna Benyi and Karen (Benyi) Jakad, and his second wife, Helen (Giemza) Van Tassell. Charlie was a member of the Masons, the Scottish Rite, the Eastern Star, and was a Shriner. Services will be held on August 24, 2019 at 12:00PM at Dorsey-E Earl Smith Funeral Home, 3401 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019
