Charles Albert Schenk III

July 19, 1930 - October 18, 2020

A friend to all who knew him, Charles "Charlie" Albert Schenk III, told his last excellent joke on October 18, 2020.

Loving and devoted husband to Carole, father of Christopher (Karen), Lisa (Jim), Heidi (Michael), and Andrew (Amy), brother to Ronald (Carolyn) and Paul (predeceased) (Joan), brother-in-law to Linda (Andy) Andrechyn, uncle to many, grandfather of Alexandra (Peter), Kevin (Andrea), Luke (Katelyn), Valerie, Margot (predeceased), Cece, and Hope, and great-grandfather to Emma and Liam.

Charlie leaves behind a joyful legacy of laughter, insomniac card playing, completed New York Times crossword puzzles, theatre going, and a repertoire of jokes that would stagger Mel Brooks. Charlie was born in Philadelphia to Charles Albert Schenk, Jr. and Rita Coyle Schenk and grew up in Drexel Hill. He attended St Joseph's University and proudly served in the US Army, stationed in Hanau, Germany (1952-1954).

He worked for many years for John Hancock Financial Services, where he qualified for 11 cabinet positions and 26 President's Club and was inducted into the hall of fame. Charlie and Carole lived in Upper St. Clair and Canonsburg, Pennsylvania for many years, and they were members of Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray.

Charlie traveled the world with his beloved wife Carole, whom he rightly dubbed a "knockout." Frequently overcome with love for her, he spontaneously proposed hundreds of times throughout their 65 years of marriage. Fortunately, the answer never changed.

A resident of Singer Island, Florida, and the last few years in Stuart, Charlie was a member of the Bear Lakes Country Club where he could easily be found both on and off the fairway simply by following the laughter.

He was deeply generous to family and friends, and his private and lifelong support of numerous charitable efforts has impacted countless lives.

Charlie will be profoundly missed, and his wonderful life is remembered with joy by all those who loved him.

A private Celebration of Charlie's Life will be held on a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Treasure Coast Hospice.



