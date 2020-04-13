|
|
Housen, Charles B.
1932-2020
Charles B. Housen, born in Holyoke, Massachusetts on April 21, 1932, died peacefully in his home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
He leaves his wife, Marjorie (Grodner) of 63 years, children, Deborah Housen-Couriel and her husband, Lior of Israel, Phyllis Housen of New York and Los Angeles and Morris Housen and his partner Melissa Ellis of Boston and six grandchildren, Romy, Noam, Yair and Ely Couriel of Israel and Molly and Ethan Housen of Boston; as well as his sister Joanne Housen Rose of New York..
Charley led a wonderful and dynamic life. It was filled with joy and love for his family, joy and passion for his business and joy and satisfaction for his philanthropy. His storytelling and wisdom-sharing were world renowned, and his network of friends and acquaintances was extraordinary. He always seemed to be six degrees or fewer from anyone you'd ever meet, and people would exclaim upon hearing him mentioned by others, "Not Charley Housen from Erving!!! I know him too."
He graduated from the Loomis school in Windsor, Connecticut. and Tufts University, where he was a member of the AEPi fraternity.
As a father, he enjoyed the pleasures of raising a wonderful and loving family, a family that skied together every winter weekend and vacation, and spent summers at a beloved lake house on Laurel Lake in Western Mass. He loved life so much and had such fun living it, and he passed this passion on to his children and grandchildren. He was curious about all things and was proud of the individual paths that each of his children and grandchildren followed.
As a business leader who took over from his father in 1970 at Erving Paper Mills, Charley grew the family business to employ over 1,300 people. He knew almost every employee's name as well as the names of many of their spouses and children. The company growth resulted in the blanketing of the entire East Coast and some of the Mid-West with Erving's paper products. He was even responsible for creating the Wendy's restaurant chain's ubiquitous printed yellow napkin. The strong family business culture that he created continues at the paper mill to this day.
At Erving, Charley served as CEO and then Chairman of the Board. He also served as chairman of the Associated Industries of Massachusetts and was extremely active in YPO (Young President's Organization), an international business organization for which he championed many local, national and international events. He was founder and chairman of the Executives in Residence Program at Brandeis University's International Business School. As a philanthropist, he was active with Brandeis University, the Boston Jewish Federation, Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem and American Friends of the Technion, bringing wealth, wisdom and work to each of these organizations.
In 2001, Charley retired from Erving Paper Mills and moved to Florida, where he played golf eight days a week, made many new and wonderful friends, played poker, ate oysters and thrived in the warm climate. He often claimed that his favorite new Florida sport was eating out.
His great disposition, caring attitude and ready smile impacted so many lives. He will be remembered by all who knew and loved him.
May his memory be for a blessing.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020