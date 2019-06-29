Davis, Charles

The family of Charles DeVere Davis is sad to announce his passing on June 27, 2019 at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Charlie "Chuck, Dave, Daddy, Papa" was born March 23, 1936 in Detroit, MI. After graduating from Marshall High School in Marshall, VA, he served in the US Navy. Stationed initially in Jacksonville, FL, he married his wife of 56 years, Clara Elouise Rhoden on February 9, 1957. He and "Elsie" completed his military service in Bermuda. The couple returned to the States where Chuck began his lifelong career with a passion as a paper maker. He completed courses to further his advancement, providing a comfortable and exciting life for his family. Chuck was an avid baseball player, swimmer, ice skater, card player, golfer, little league coach, world traveler, and skier. He loved laughing with his family, friends, and pets. Charlie is survived by his family, Tamie Davis of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; Terri (John) Davis Fatcheric of Camillus, NY; Chuck (Kelly) Davis of Boston, MA; Rindy (Matt) Bregande of Liverpool, NY; and Eric (Leanne) Bohannon, and four great-grandchildren of Rochester, NY; and his sister Judy Davis Eagle of Winchester, VA; as well as sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jeanette Davis and his wife, Elouise Davis. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33407. Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 29 to June 30, 2019