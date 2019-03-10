DERI, Charles On February 15, 2019, Charles Deri, loving husband of Klara L. Deri, and father of Charles P. Deri, passed away at age 93. Charles was born on October 3, 1925 in Budapest, Hungary, to Margit Tscherne and Karoly (Charles) Dotzauer. He received his degree in Electrical Engineering at Budapest Technical University. He practiced electrical engineering for 55 years before retiring in 2005 at the age of 80. Charles and Klara married on November 3, 1956. They had a lovely marriage for 62 years. Charles and Klara raised their only child, Charles Peter Deri, in Budapest and then in America after moving here in 1968. Charles enjoyed traveling, the opera, as well as frequent bridge parties with Klara. They played bridge with their friends, several times a week until the end of January, 2019. Charles was preceded in death by his father Karoly (Charles) and mother Margit. He is survived by his wife, Klara, son Charles Peter Deri, daughter-in-law Nicole, and grandson Alexander, and many extended family in Hungary. Charles will be cremated and his ashes will be interred in Budapest. There will be memorial mass celebrated for Charles on March 16, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Clare Church, 821 Prosperity Farms Rd, North Palm Beach, FL 33408. All those wishing to are welcome to attend. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary