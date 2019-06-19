Giacomelli, Charles E.

Charles E. Giacomelli, 82, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and formerly of Vineland, NJ, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the son of flower farmers Dominic and Margaret Giacomelli of Vineland, NJ and Foley, AL. Charles graduated from Vineland Senior High School in 1954 and the Philadelphia Technical Institute in 1967. In 1970, he founded C.E. Giacomelli, Inc., a mechanical contracting company, which he operated with his wife Angie until relocating to Jupiter in 1983. There, he was employed as a project manager for Farmer & Irwin Corp. in Riviera Beach until he retired (1983-1999). After retirement he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. Charles was a volunteer fireman at the Main Avenue Fire Company #4, member of the New Jersey State Firemen's Association and the New Jersey National Guard. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Angelina (Scarpa) Giacomelli, son Frank Giacomelli (Rhonda) of Palm Beach Gardens, daughter Charlene Harreveld (Neil) of Jupiter, grandchildren Adrienne Harreveld of New Orleans, LA, Erica Harreveld of Boca Raton, and Gianni Giacomelli of Palm Beach Gardens. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Vineland, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Charles' name to (CosmeticsForACause.org) founded by his granddaughter Erica Harreveld. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at

Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 19, 2019