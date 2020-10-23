1/
Charles E. Persinger Jr.
Charles E. Persinger, Jr.
Charles E. Persinger, Jr., 59, passed away October 22, 2020. Chuck was preceded in death by his father Charles E. Persinger, Sr. He leaves behind his mother Martha Persinger, his two sisters Paula Randt and Karen Force (Bob), niece Rene Maier (Charlie) and their children C.J., Paige and Hailey, aunt Nancy Beggrow, best friends Chris Spring and his wife Cathy and best pal his beloved dog Bud.
Better known as "Chuck" by his friends, he spent over 40 years serving his local community at George's Paint and Hardware.
He found peace and purpose in putting those that considered him family before himself.

Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
