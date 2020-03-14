Home

Charles Edward Knudsen

Knudsen, Charles Edward
Chuck Knudsen, 74, passed away after a brief illness on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in West Palm Beach, FL. Chuck was born in Cleveland, OH on December 12, 1945 to Carl and Helen Knudsen (both deceased). He is survived by his loving wife Janet Churella Knudsen; his beloved daughters Michelle Knudsen and Tracy Knudsen Rossin, and her husband, Brad; and his grandchildren Ella and Charlie Rossin.
A funeral mass will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chuck's memory to either the or the Cleveland Browns Foundation.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
