Eschenburg, Charles G.
After a time with hospice, Chuck decided it was time to go to the reservation. He checked and all the directions were clear and ready for his choice...grandmother...east, West, Etc...grandfather..east, west, etc and so it was all in balance now. The life he had lead was productive (he was a pediatrician) and community spirited (he started the Bonsai Garden at the original Morikami House Location). He became a leader in the Bonsai world and held the position of President in Florida for several years. Growing up in Denver, Colorado; his life history was like others - he had a father named Herman and a mother named Billie (The Cherokee connection) After medical school at the Univ of Colorado, he married Carole Degen, a new graduate of the U of C Nursing School. Together they braved a year of internship in Buffalo, NY. Before leaving for 2 years in the Air Force, they acquired a Great Dane named Geranium - the fore runner of their many dog habit. Children arrived, a daughter named Wendy, another named Margot, and the finale was Mimi. All were born in different locations: Chicago, IL, Denver, CO and Boynton Beach, FL. Denver (home base for Chuck) was a 2 year Pediatric residency; but visits to Florida where Carole's parents were locating after a life in Park Ridge, Illinois convinced them that the warm weather was their choice for the pediatric office and practice. Chuck was a born traveler and places like outer Mongolia held a great fascination for a visit. A four month trip around the world saw many unusual places - including the edge of Antarctica.The years accumulated and retirement lured him and Carole to Hobe Sound, FL where they enjoyed many years in their home in The Retreat. The waters edge of the backyard brought an assortment of birds, alligators and snakes. After many, many pet dogs, the last one, an over grown golden long haired Chihuahua named Tippi left after 15 1/2 years of love. Quiet settled in , travel lessened and finally glaucoma got Chucks eyes. But when all the major parts of living are finished, inner sight remains and Chuck "say" how to be and it was as he imagined a return to the reservation of his life where it all began. Perfect
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019