Richardson, Charles George
M.C.P.O. Charles George "Charlie" Richardson, age 75, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2018 in Boynton Beach, FL. A Committal Service with U.S. Navy Military Honors will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:30AM at the South Florida National Cemetery, 6501 South State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL (Lane 3).
To leave a condolence and to view the full obituary, please visit (www.scobeecombsbowdenfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020