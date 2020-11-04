Charles H.E. "Chuck" Batchelor, 83, of North Palm Beach, unexpectedly passed away October 29, 2020. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Chuck, is survived by his wife of 43 years, Brenda; 3 children, Cheri Fayed (Wes), Kevin Batchelor (Angie), Shawn Batchelor (Donna); 2 step-children, Dale Pinder (Lynette), Karen Sendler (Robert), 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by son Steven and stepson Rick.
Chuck was a Vietnam veteran, serving 21 years in the US Air Force, before spending the next 23 years at Pratt Whitney. Chuck traveled the world; spent as much time as he could on and in the water; loved the time spent with his sons supporting their motor cross competitions; could fix anything; would help everyone and always had a smile on his face.
A Celebration of his Life will begin 12:30PM Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home.
