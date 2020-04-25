|
Curry, Charles Jefferson
Charles Jefferson "Jeff" Curry of Wellington, FL, died April 16, 2020 at the age of 77. The son of Annice and Charles Curry, he was born in Key West and lived there throughout his childhood. He graduated from Key West High School in 1960. Music was an important part of Jeff's early years. He was an accomplished trombonist and attended the University of Miami on a music scholarship. He also loved to sing and often soloed with the university band.
In 1964 Jeff graduated from college and signed on with the United States Air Force Officer Training School. Upon completing that program he attained the rank of First Lieutenant, avionics fighter pilot and was posted to serve at bases in Cape Cod and Bangor, ME. His assignments required that he develop skills and knowledge in the electrical circuitry of fighter aircraft. Upon his discharge from the Air Force, he applied these skills in designing and selling home security systems throughout the greater West Palm Beach County area.
He was an active member of the Masons, and, until his voice gave out as a result of Parkinson's Disease, he sang in the choir of Saint David's and Holy Spirit Episcopal churches.
Jeff is survived by his wife Patricia Curry, his stepson Kevin Donohue, daughter-in law Shelly Donohue, his brother Glenn Curry, two grandchildren, Kayla and Kyle Donohue and a niece, Hope Pitney.
Donations maybe made out to The Parkinson's Foundation. A service will be held at a date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020