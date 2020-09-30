Charles L. Siemon
Charles L. Siemon (known as Charlie to his grandchildren), passed away in Marathon, FL on September 24, 2020 with his daughters Laura and Lisa and son-in-law Todd at his side.
He was born September 27, 1945 in Washington, DC to Robert and Margaret Siemon. Charles grew up in West Palm Beach, FL and graduated from Ransom Everglades School. He attended and graduated from Emory University in Atlanta, GA where he met and married the love of his life, Lolly. After completing graduate studies at Florida State University, Charlie attended OCS and became a naval officer aboard the USS Shangri La during the Vietnam War. Following his return to the states, Charles headed back to FSU where he received his law degree. His law career spanned from Chicago, IL to Boca Raton, FL. His passion for land use and planning helped create a standard for communities throughout the United States. During his career, he provided professional services to public and private sector clients in more then 25 states and the commonwealth of Puerto Rico. He focused on land use planning, environmental planning, open space preservation, downtown revitalization, new community development, facilities financing and growth management. He was a mentor, a teacher and role model to many young employees in his firm. His love of the arts and music led to the creation of The Center for The Arts in Boca Raton as well as the launching, 15 years ago, of The Festival of The Arts. Charles spent much of his free time at their home in Marathon. Fishing and spending time with his grandchildren brought him great joy. After a historic career, Charles retired full time to Marathon.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Margaret and his wife Laura "Lolly" Siemon. He is survived by his daughter Laura Seubert, son-in-law Jason and grandchildren Jake, Joey and Lillian, his daughter Lisa Ziels, son-in-law Todd and grandchildren Hannah and Dylan, and his siblings Robbie Siemon, James Siemon, George Siemon and Marge Siemon.
In memory of Charles, the family suggestion donations be made to The Festival of the Arts (www.festivalboca.org/donate
) or Amedisys Foundation (Amedisys Hospice at www.amedisys.com
).