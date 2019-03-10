|
DARLAND, Jr., Charles M. Mr. Charles M. Darland, Jr., age 91, of Commerce, GA, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at his residence. Mr. Darland was born in St. Petersburg, FL to the late Charles M. Darland, Sr. and Essie Glaze Leve. He was a member of Beaverdam Baptist Church and a Veteran of the United States Navy, having served in World War II. He was a retired union carpenter for Branch Construction. In addition to his parents, Mr. Darland was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Henderson Darland; and sisters, Dorothy Stone and Marian Roberts. Mr. Darland is survived by his daughter, Sue Ryan (Robert, Sr.) of Commerce, GA; son, Rev. Charles M. Darland, III (Suzanne) of Elizabethtown, KY; sister, Patsy Baumiller of West Palm Beach, FL; grandchildren, Marsha Grannison, Jesse Darland, Robert Ryan, Jr., Daniel Darland, and Joel Darland; and great-grandchildren, Aurora Darland and James Alexander Darland. Funeral services will be at 1:00PM, Monday, March 11 at Beaverdam Baptist Church with Rev. Charles M. Darland, III, Rev. Ray Richardson, and Rev. Duane Eller officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 5 to 7 PM. Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 10, 2019