PLATE, Charles Charles "Randy" Plate, 75, passed on February 5, 2019, after a long illness. He was born on August 4, 1943, in Camden, New Jersey, to the late Charles A. and Marjorie B. Plate. He leaves behind his four children, Randi Lynn King (Carl), Charles Ashley Plate (Valeria), Carrie Amber Iraburo (Carlos), Charles R. Plate, Jr.; eight grandchildren, Marissa Buchanan (Cameron), Katie King, Carl King, Jr., Logan Iraburo, Hailey Iraburo, Adrian Plate, Andrew Plate, Adelen Plate; three great grandchildren, Kylan, Aubrey and Addison; brother Kent Plate, and sister Niki Williams (Butch), and many nieces and nephews. He graduated from Lake Worth High School in 1961. He worked many years with Winn Dixie, and later in life as a business owner and painter. He was part of the Lake Worth High School Reunion Committee. Randy enjoyed fishing, golfing, motorcycles, hunting and, in his earlier years, water skiing and baseball. The family will be holding a Celebration of Life for family and friends of Randy on February 23. 2019 at 4:00PM., at 7872 Hall Blvd., Loxahatchee, Florida 33470.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 16, 2019