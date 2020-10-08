Charles R. Creighton III

Charles R. Creighton III, of Lake Worth, FL, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 27, 2020 in the Trustbridge Hospice Residence after a period of declining health.

Charles was born November 7, 1944 in Worcester, MA, the son of the late Betty and Walter Derosier, and Charles R. Creighton II. Raised here, Charles graduated from Commerce High, served in the Massachusetts Army National Guard during Vietnam. Always interested in horses, Charlie spent years working as a horse trainer associated with the U.S. Polo Association in Texas and later in Florida before retiring.

He is survived by his sister, Jane K. Pickett of Worcester, MA; two nieces, Mary Pickett and her husband, Marc Pifko of Lynnfield, MA, and Elizabeth Pickett of Northborough, MA; a nephew, Matthew Pickett of Hawaii; many great nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, a sister, Joan K. Quirk of Cohasset, MA, also predeceased him. Charles had two special friends in Lake Worth, Marcy Zeltzer, and J.J. Deignan, whom he loved dearly.

Funeral services and burial will be held privately.

The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, Worcester, MA, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.



