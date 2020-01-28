|
Lee, Charles Raymond
Charles Raymond Lee, 90 of West Palm Beach, FL. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend went to be with his Lord and Savior January 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Charles was born at Good Samaritan Hospital on September 13, 1929 to parents E.B. Lee and Martha Forrester Lee. He graduated from Palm Beach High School in 1947 and the University of Florida in 1951 serving as Drum Major in the band at both schools. A member of Delta Chi Fraternity, he also enrolled in the Army ROTC program and following graduation he served as an officer in Korea where he received the Bronze Star.
Upon returning home, he was employed by First Federal Savings and Loan of the Palm Beaches in the loan department retiring after 38 years as Senior Vice President and Secretary of the Association.
He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, Tuscawilla Club, Tropada Club, and the Genealogical Society of Palm Beach County.
Charles was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church where he served several times as a member of the Vestry, and as Senior Warden and Junior Warden. He was also a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, and Choir member for many years.
Charles loved to travel and traveled extensively with Martha. One of his favorite places was England which they visited over 20 times especially when he felt the "Queen" needed him!!
He is survived by his wife, Martha Beall Lee, whom he married in 1956, daughter, Martha Elizabeth Lee of West Palm Beach, son Charles R. "Randy" Lee (Holly) of Tequesta, Florida, granddaughter, Kyli Ringeman of Denver, CO and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 211 Trinity Place, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020