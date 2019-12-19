|
Watkins, Charles
Charles Watkins, 86, stepped out of our presence in this life and entered Heaven on December 19, 2019. He was born and raised in Miami, FL. His loving parents were Scott and Freda Watkins. He married his high school sweetheart Dolores. After serving in Korea with the Army, he and his family moved to the Palm Beach area in 1956. For 25 years he was an owner of the office machine agencies of Remex Corp. He later invested in various real estate properties and a few small businesses. Charles and Dolores resided in North Palm Beach; and he was preceded in death by his wife Dolores and his brother Donald (Dorothy) Watkins, Stone Mountain, GA. He is survived by his sister Barbara (Jack) Hanberry of Lilburn, GA; son Charles E. (Carrie) Watkins of North Palm Beach; daughter Brenda (Frank) Gruber of Palm Beach Gardens, and daughter Criste (George) Carter of Riviera Beach. He cherished his six grandchildren Chelsea Gruber, Emily Watkins, Jeremy and Ashley Carter, Brittany (Sean) Coleman and great-grandson Wade Coleman.
Friends are invited to join the family in visitation from 1:00PM to 3:00PM Saturday, December 21 at Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home, 754 US Hwy 1, North Palm Beach. Funeral service will be held 1:00PM Sunday, December 22 at Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral Home. Following the service, burial will be at the Riverside Memorial Park, 19351 County Line Road, Jupiter, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019