Swank, Charlotte A.

Our beloved mother, Charlotte A. Swank of Palm Beach Gardens passed away peacefully in her home on July 3, 2020. Charlotte was born and raised in Houston, Texas where she married her high school sweetheart Charles Swank (2003). After they both graduated from the University of Houston and Charlie's military service was completed they moved to east Texas to raise their 2 children. With subsequent moves to Chicago and then back to Texas they made Florida their home in 1987.

Along the way Charlotte began a love of travel with trips to Europe, mountains in Kenya, the Great Wall of China, river cruises in Russia and the pyramids of Egypt. Her other interests included reading, where her favorites were historical biographies, her love of aerobics where she met her closest friends, performances at the Maltz Theater, shopping at the Gardens Mall and having lunch with her friends. She spent countless hours "Working in the Yard" tending her plants and flowers with her loyal long haired Chihuahua Angie by her side.

Charlotte is survived by her daughter Dayna Vaughn and son Bart Swank, 6 grandchildren and her sisters Bonnie Grober and Cassie Walters.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.



