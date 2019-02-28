|
|
DENSBERGER, Charlotte Diane Charlotte Diane Densberger died February 24, 2019. She was born January 5, 1939 to James and June (Wertz) Kincaid. A resident of Okeechobee over 20 years, she was formerly of Palm Beach County. Mrs. Densberger enjoyed visiting the Florida Keys, traveling, caring for her cat, and spending time with her family and friends. Mrs. Densberger was preceded in death by her husbands, Dorsey Davis and Ronald Densberger; son, Dean Densberger; granddaughter, Jeanie Densberger; and stepdaughter, Linda Norman. She is survived by her son, Phillip Densberger, of Okeechobee; brother, Jim Kincaid (Gerry), of Macon, Georgia; sisters, Joni Arias (Jack), of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and Kathy Kincaid, of West Palm Beach; granddaughter, Charlene Boatwright (Steven); great-granddaughter, Searina Boatwright; cousin, Kathy Comnick; brother-in-law, Cohen Davis (Joy); sister-in-law, Lou Helen Smith; stepsons, Jerry Davis (Rita), Steven Davis (Barbara), and Robert Norman. No services will be held. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, (www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com). All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 28, 2019