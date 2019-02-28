Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte DENSBERGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Diane DENSBERGER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charlotte Diane DENSBERGER Obituary
DENSBERGER, Charlotte Diane Charlotte Diane Densberger died February 24, 2019. She was born January 5, 1939 to James and June (Wertz) Kincaid. A resident of Okeechobee over 20 years, she was formerly of Palm Beach County. Mrs. Densberger enjoyed visiting the Florida Keys, traveling, caring for her cat, and spending time with her family and friends. Mrs. Densberger was preceded in death by her husbands, Dorsey Davis and Ronald Densberger; son, Dean Densberger; granddaughter, Jeanie Densberger; and stepdaughter, Linda Norman. She is survived by her son, Phillip Densberger, of Okeechobee; brother, Jim Kincaid (Gerry), of Macon, Georgia; sisters, Joni Arias (Jack), of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and Kathy Kincaid, of West Palm Beach; granddaughter, Charlene Boatwright (Steven); great-granddaughter, Searina Boatwright; cousin, Kathy Comnick; brother-in-law, Cohen Davis (Joy); sister-in-law, Lou Helen Smith; stepsons, Jerry Davis (Rita), Steven Davis (Barbara), and Robert Norman. No services will be held. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, (www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com). All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida 34972.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now