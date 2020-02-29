|
Irizarry, Charlotte Mary
Charlotte Mary Irizarry entered the gates of heaven on February 27, 2020 in Jupiter Farms, FL. Charlotte was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 12, 1933. Frank and Charlotte moved to Florida in 1962 where they raised their family.
Charlotte was a devoted mother of seven children and dedicated her life to her family. Charlotte will be joining her beloved husband, Frank and her cherished daughter, Tina Louise.
She is survived by her children Donna (Sam) Vadala, Tony (Analida) Irizarry, Charlene (Robert) Chaplin, Denise (Marc) Fischer, Diane (Jack) Andersen, Connie (Joe) Catarineau. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her sister Mary Melnicoff. She will be remembered for her love of her family and her feisty spirit.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:00AM at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 250 Center St, Jupiter, FL. The interment will be at Riverside Memorial Park, Tequesta, FL following the service. For online condolences, please visit (http://www.TaylorandModeen.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020