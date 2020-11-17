Charlotte Norma JohnsonCharlotte Norma Johnson age 90, of Lantana, FL, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020. She was born October 21, 1930. She married her longtime friend and love, James Johnson in 1954 who preceded her in death in 2017. They were snowbirds and eventually retired to Lantana, FL. They could be seen daily at the beach feeding all the cats. They both had a great love for animals.Charlotte had a special gift of sharing love, warmth and kindness. She was loved by everyone. She had a great sense of humor, beautiful smile and warm heart. She also loved her 6 cats. They were the center of her world. She made sure that they were all cared for lovingly as she would have cared for them herself.Charlotte is survived by the beautiful and wonderful caregivers that she had. She enjoyed the special care and attention they gave her. They all made Charlotte feel "loved" and like the most important person in the world to them. She will be greatly missed by all.Please join us celebrating her life on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00AM at Pinecrest Cemetery, 1724 12th Ave South, Lake Worth, FL 33460.