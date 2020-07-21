Hamer, Charlotte Ray

Charlotte Ray Hamer, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the age of 91. She went peacefully at home, under the loving care of her daughter.

Charlotte was born on December 9, 1928 in Kanawha, WV, the daughter of Jessie and Thomas Ray. She was the youngest of three children and was predeceased by her brother James M. Ray and sister Mary Alice Ray.

Charlotte moved to West Palm Beach, FL in 1937 where she quickly developed into an outstanding ballet and acrobatic student.

She would meet her future husband, Norman Hamer, in 1941 when they were both in Junior High in West Palm Beach.

After graduating from West Palm Beach High in 1946, Charlotte was accepted into advanced studies at the American School of Ballet in New York City. The school was under the direction of George Balanchine and a renowned faculty of ballet stars of the era. She performed in several Broadway musicals in New York City, London and South Africa. In 1952 she was invited by Mr. Balanchine to join the newly formed, New York City Ballet Company. She would go on to a successful career with the company, dancing in many famous ballets along with several prime-time television shows.

Charlotte and Norman were married in 1953 and had three children that they raised in Mountain Lakes, NJ. They moved to Stuart, FL for retirement in 1984 where they enjoyed their numerous pets, socializing with childhood friends, outdoor activities and spending time with their grandchildren. Charlotte frequently attended services at The First Presbyterian Church in Stuart.

Charlotte always kept dancing in her life. She used her knowledge and talent to instruct countless young students in the art of ballet from New Jersey to South Florida. She only recently retired from teaching at The Thomas Dance Studio in Lake Worth. The very same studio where it all began some 80 years earlier.

Charlotte is predeceased by her husband Norman Hamer and daughter Katherine Hamer. She is survived by her daughter Patricia Mark and son Andrew Hamer along with their families which include son-in-law Robert Mark, daughter-in-law Holly Hamer, grandchildren Savannah Mark, Marina Mark, Alessandra Mark, Andrew Hamer, Jr. and Katharine Hamer.



