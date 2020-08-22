MOLDVAY, Cherie
CHERIE MOLDVAY, 76, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Cherie grew up in Miami, FL and was a graduate of Coral Gables High School. She was a realtor in Palm Beach County for thirty-five years, and was chosen by her peers as Realtor Associate of the Year in 1988. Cherie served on the Boynton Beach Chamber of Commerce for five years. She was a loving Stephen Minister, and she was in the choir and served on the Finance Board at Our Savior Lutheran Church. She also served on the Board of Directors at Son Life Lutheran Church. Cherie later moved to Winter Garden and then to Tampa. Cherie's talents were many; in addition to selling and singing, she was a wonderful cook who loved to entertain. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Cherie was a devout Christian and a proud American. She most enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her precious great-grandson, Christopher. Cherie is preceded in death by her husband, Tom and sister, Jacqui Hopkins. She is survived by her daughters, Melinda Greene and Denise Hays; her grandchildren, J.R. Verner, Heidi Ripoll, and Jarod and Morgan Brazel; sisters, Joy Barwick and Diane Spencer; numerous nieces and nephews; and friends too many to count. A celebration of life will be held for family on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 12 noon, with Rev. Tony Errico officiating. Friends may join via Zoom link at: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/76249603949?pwd=d21PQmtqaThQZVlNSEQxQTFSdElIUT09
