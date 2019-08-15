Home

Georgia Funeral Care & Cremation Services
4671 S Main St
Acworth, GA 30101
(678) 574-3016
Cheryl Gae Sanders


1948 - 2019
Cheryl Gae Sanders Obituary
Sanders, Cheryl Gae
Age 71, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at her home in Acworth, Georgia on August 11, 2019.
Born on February 26, 1948 in Washington D.C. to Dorothy Aylease (Harris) and Edom Isaac Patterson, Cheryl possessed an unwavering and infectious smile that touched the lives of many during the thirty-plus years she spent as a nurse.
Cheryl will be lovingly remembered by her husband of forty-three years, Jerry Wayne Sanders; her mother, Dorothy Patterson; her sister, Dianne McKevitt; two sons, Edward Irvin and his wife, Kristina, and Jerry Isaac Sanders and his wife, Ali; a daughter, Christie Parker, and her husband, Carl; as well as a niece and 11 grandchildren. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
