Claudon, Jr., Chester
Chester Joseph Claudon, Jr., 97, of Jupiter, FL, passed away on May 20, 2020. He was born in Fairbury, IL on June 17, 1922, to Chester and Leona (James) Claudon, Sr.
Chet was a devoted family man who will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Martha Soldwedel Claudon, and four children, Chester Claudon (Carol), Ann Swirsky (Charles), Tom Claudon (Jenny), and Timm Claudon (Beth). Also surviving are Chet's sister, Virginia Allen, ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Chet was a graduate of the College of William & Mary and a proud member of the Kappa Alpha Order. He entered the Navy in WWII as the Chief Engineering Officer of the LSM-326 where he participated in the Okinawa campaign and became commanding officer of the ship. Following the war he enrolled at the University of Virginia, where he received his Juris Doctorate degree.
Chet established his own law firm in Canton, IL and was elected as a Fellow to the American College of Probate Counsel. He married Martha Ann Soldwedel on June 20, 1953, and they were blessed with a love that lasted 67 years.
Chet was a skilled pilot and boater who served as Past-Commodore and Judge Advocate of the Jonathan's Landing Yacht Club. Chet enjoyed water sports and was an accomplished golf and tennis player, winning numerous championships. He lent his baritone voice to church choirs, musical theater, and barbershop quartets, and also performed enchanting feats of magic and ventriloquism.
Chet had a passion for business and community service serving as Chairman of over forty Boards that encompassed banking, hospitals, churches, colleges, the Fulton County Bar Association, and numerous civic groups. "No Problem Chet" was clearly an adept problem-solver, who viewed challenges as opportunities. Once, when honored for his many accomplishments, Chet humbly replied, "It's no big deal, all I had to do was live long enough." Achieving that goal was "no problem" for Chet, and now Heaven's light burns brighter because of his presence there.
Family graveside services will be held in Canton, IL. His family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Chester J. Claudon, Jr. to the Canton Y.M.C.A. at https://cantonfamilyymca.org or mailed to the Canton Y.M.C.A., 1325 E. Ash Street, Canton, IL, 61520, or to Trustbridge Hospice Foundation at www.trustbridgefoundation.org.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 23 to May 24, 2020.