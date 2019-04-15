MULLIS, Chester H. Chester H. Mullis, age 80, of Lake Placid, FL, went to be with the Lord on April 12, 2019. Chester was born in Pahokee, FL on October 11, 1938. He was a lifelong resident of the Glades and loved calling the Lake Okeechobee area his home. He was an entrepreneur, making a career in General Insurance and Real Estate. Eventually, he tried his hand at farming and was very successful in owning and managing Aloe Supply Company where he shipped aloe all over the world. Chester was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Judy Mullis, his father Morgan Mullis, his mother Gussie Mullis, his brother J.W. Mullis and his sister Mary Mullis. He is survived by his two daughters Lisa Martin and Sandy Herring (Hank), his two brothers Leonard Mullis (Ruth) and Dan Mullis (Billie), his brother-in-law Patrick Murphy (Cloty), five grandchildren Brittany Jennings (Jason), Justin Martin (Nathalie), Lindsey Martin, Megan Herring, Ashlyn Herring, and one great-grandchild, Hannah-Kate Jennings. Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Canal Point Baptist Church. The funeral will follow the visitation. Interment at Port Mayaca Cemetery. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary