Wantuch, Chester J.
Chester J. "Chet" Wantuch, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on October 5, 2019 with his family by his side. Chet was born in Hartford, CT on February 14, 1938 to John and Caroline Wantuch. In 1974 Chet and his young family moved to Palm Beach Gardens, FL where they enjoyed many happy years. Chet was a caring man with a great sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He leaves behind his son Stephen and his wife Dawn; daughter Jennifer Daley and her husband Tom; grandchildren Kayla, Emma, Matthew and Angela, all of Florida; his sister Mary Clark and her husband William; sister Virginia Wantuch of Hartford, CT; and several nephews and a niece. He was predeceased by his wife Donna, sister Jane Lognin, and brother Ted Wantuch. Chet will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
