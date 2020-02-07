|
|
|
Marshall, Cheva Latris
Cheva Latris Marshall, age 49, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away January 23, 2020. Cheva's Loving Memory will be cherished by her father Fred Marshall, her mother Delores Marshall, son Dionte Marshall and daughters, Shaytavia Marshall, Nashirea Davis-Marshall, and Shaunteria Davis Marshall.
Memorial Service 10:00AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1401 9th St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to
www.gofundme.com/f/fksh3-raising-money-to-study-abroad
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020