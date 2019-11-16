|
|
Guarine, Chloe
Chloe Guarine, 92, Delray Beach, a Florida native, passed November 6, 2019. She was predeceased by two sons, Ricky Sr. and David, and her husband of 56 years, John Guarine. They owned Johnny's Auto Parts, gas station and country store, 1951-1991. She leaves behind son Ken Wofford and daughter Nancy Smoot (Ray); grandkids Gennifer and Laurie Wofford, Jon Guarine, Rob Smoot and Ricky Guarine, Jr.; great-grandkids Jenette Davidson (Max and son Philip), Kailey Wofford, Savannah, Alexis and Summer Guarine, Jeffrey Pelaez. She loved fishing, camping, arts and crafts and cooking. She was a Cub Scout and Brownie leader, drove a wrecker and a school bus, pumped gas and ran a country store with her four kids. She cooked dinners at Boynton Beach and Boca Raton Moose Lodges. True multi-tasking, light up the room, go-getter.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019