Long, Chong Ok
Chong Ok Long, 73, peacefully passed away on January 19, 2020. Chong was known to her friends and family as "Mun" or "Mama Mun". Mun was born on the January 28, 1946 in Seoul, South Korea, she was the second oldest of six children. She came to the United States in 1973, was married and had two children Melissa Ann Long and Jonathan William Long, her family resided in Chatham, Massachusetts and then later moved to Boca Raton, Florida in 1988. She later divorced and then remarried Robert Brown (deceased). Mun was a cook at the Boca Pointe Country Club for over 15 years.
Mun enjoyed attending church on Sundays and her church community. She valued her family dearly, spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids, and traveling frequently to Korea to spend time with her sisters. She loved her Korean soaps and collecting angel figurines. Mun made the best homemade kimchi, which started the family tradition that anyone who came to visit her home had to try her (spicy) kimchi or else they were not allowed to leave. Through Mun's time in Florida, she opened her home to eight foreign exchange students from Korea to attend school in the United States. Mun's hobbies included tending to her orchids and her 27 pineapples that were planted around her house.
Mun is survived by her daughter Melissa Long, son Jonathan Long, step-daughter Sharon Dillard, grandchildren Isabelle Long, Ryder Long, Shelley Esterson and Kathy Dickerson, and great-grandchildren Bradley Esterson, Alex Esterson, Ally Esterson, Joshua Dickerson and Annabelle Dickerson, her brother Chong Il Mun, her sisters Yong I Mun, Yong Suk Mun, Yong Nam Mun, Song Hui Mun.
A Service to Celebrate the Life of Chong "Mun" Long will be held at eleven o'clock in the morning, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Nickerson Funeral Home, Chatham MA. For online condolences, please visit (www.nickersonfunerals.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020