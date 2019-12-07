|
Buchanan, Chris L.
Chris L. Buchanan, age 68, of Okeechobee, passed away suddenly on October 17, 2019. Chris is survived by his wife Debora "Debbie" and Johnathan "Johnny" Reese. He is also survived by brother Steven Buchanan (Dee); sister Julie (Mark) Wall, sister-in-law Patty (Bob) Piana, brother-in-law Adam (Heather) Anderson, many nieces and nephews, and life long friend, Jim Robinson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 3375 20th St, Suite 100, Vero Beach, FL 32960. There will be a Celebration of Life for Chris held at Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, 961 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL on December 14 at 1:00PM. We are asking everyone to bring a favorite picture of Chris to be displayed at the service. Please visit his complete obituary at (www.martin-funeral.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019