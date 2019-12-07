|
Cavaliere, Chris Matthew
Entered into rest, November 28, 2019 Chris Matthew Cavaliere, age 57, of Pinetta, FL, son of Anthony Cavaliere of New Haven, CT and the late Sharon Singer Cavaliere; brother of Lisa Karen Cavaliere and Sharie May Cavaliere; also survived by many relatives and friends. He was born April 3, 1962 in New Haven and had resided in Florida for over 20 years. He was a self-employed carpenter and property manager. Chris was well loved and will be missed dearly and will be remembered for the joy and laughter he brought to those around him. Friends may call at MARESCA & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Chapel St., New Haven, CT, Tuesday from 4:00PM to 7:00PM followed by a Catholic service at 7:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Yale Health Center (ynhh.org/smilow). Offer condolences at marescafuneralhome.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019