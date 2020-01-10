Home

Palms West Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
110 Business Park Way
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
(561) 753-6004
Funeral
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:00 PM
Palms West Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
110 Business Park Way
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
Christina Madden


1954 - 2020
Christina Madden Obituary
Madden, Christina
Christina "Chris" Madden passed away in her home in West Palm Beach on January 9, 2020. Chris was born September 3, 1954 in Long Island, NY. She graduated from Northport High School and received her undergraduate degree from Long Island University and subsequently her masters in teaching at Stonybrook University where she competed on the Equestrian team. She spent her early life traveling the globe as a flight attendant for Pan Am before settling down in Northport to raise her children, and later in life as a Spanish teacher. In her spare time she enjoyed practicing and maintaining her Spanish fluency, was an avid skilled tennis player and a devoted animal lover.
She is preceded in her passing by her three siblings Ralph Waller, Deborah Massa and Patricia Canning. She is survived by her loving husband Douglas Madden; children Caroline (Edward) Soyka and Spencer (Sarah) Poryles; step-children Douglas (Jennifer) Madden and David (Sarah) Madden; her former husband Martin (Rosemary) Poryles and her six devoted grandchildren Charlotte, Henry, Michaela, Abigail, Austin and Dylan.
A Funeral is scheduled for 4:00PM on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Palms West Funeral Home, Royal Palm Beach.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
